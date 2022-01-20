Patients can now access prescription savings through their TV

– Capital Rx is partnering with Independa, a telehealth engagement platform for seniors, to bring its prescription savings card to the older adult population via LG TVs. – Independa, a provider of TV-based remote engagement, education and care, and LG Electronics, a global leader in TV manufacturing, together launched the Independa Health Hub™ Ecosystem of Healthy Offerings on LG TVs at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. In introducing the Capital Rx Advantage program, the first discount card offered directly through a TV, users can now easily and securely access their free prescription savings card to enjoy significant savings on medications.
