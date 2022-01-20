ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patients can now access prescription savings through their TV

By Katie Adams
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLG televisions now offer a prescription savings card in their telehealth hubs. Earlier this month, senior healthcare platform Independa equipped 2021 and 2022...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

