Cooper Gobel leads Banks to league win over Astoria 66-40

Senior finishes with 28 points and seven rebounds as the Braves win league opener over the Fishermen.

Banks' Cooper Gobel struggled out of the gate, but when he got going, he couldn't be stopped.

The 6-foot-4 senior guard scored 28 points — all of which came in the final three quarters — to lead the Braves to a 66-40 win over Astoria in the two teams' league-opener Wednesday night, Jan. 19, at Banks High School.

Gobel scored from behind the arc, at the free throw lane and predominantly in the lane, where he repeatedly abused seemingly helpless Fishermen defenders en route to what appeared to be a one-man offensive show.

"I wasn't getting any calls early and it kind of got in my head a little bit," Gobel said. "But when I calmed down, I just decided I was going to take over the game."

And he did.

The Braves (10-4) led 10-8 after a quarter, thanks primarily to the play of senior post Michael Vereen, who scored eight of Banks' 10 first-quarter points. But from there it was — at least on the offensive end — mostly Gobel who drove the Braves' bus, scoring 10 points in the second quarter, nine in the third, and nine more in the final stanza.

"We're better when he attacks," Banks head coach Patrick Marlia said. "He was able to turn the corner on some guys, was able to get to the basket, and then had some amazing finishes. It was good to see him get it going."

The win was the fourth in the last five games for Banks and eighth in the last 10 since Gobel re-entered the lineup after missing the team's first four games. The senior said he's seen growth in the team over the last month and is excited for what they could become if they continue to work together.

"We came in very inexperienced, but I think we're starting to develop," Gobel said. "Me and Chuck (White) started helping out because we've been in the program for three years, and we've started to click and connect. It's been nice to see and I think if we continue we're going to have some fun this year."

Marlia struggled to come up with an identity for his team and said he recently posed that same question to his players. Together they concluded that they like to attack offensively and create turnovers defensively.

The coach acknowledged that the Braves need to and can do better on the defensive end, but he said that they are proficient at getting their hands in the passing lanes and creating the turnovers that frequently lead to transition points. He added that they can shoot. But most importantly he said that they are getting better, and they'll have to if they want to keep winning.

"Hopefully we're starting to ascend to our peak," Marlia said. "From there we'll see what happens and hopefully we'll win these games that at least on paper we should."

Despite Gobel's heroics, Astoria (6-7) gave Banks a game for the first half, trailing just 33-26 at the break. Fishermen post Colton McMaster was a problem for much of the game, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Yet, it appears that Seaside will again be the Braves' primary competition in their race for a Cowapa League title, and while focused on whatever the game may be at hand, Gobel said he and his team always have an eye on upcoming games with the Seagulls.

"We definitely look forward to playing Seaside and it's a big game every year," Gobel said. "So, that's we're working towards now, beating Seaside and after that focusing on the playoffs."

Banks scorers included: Gobel 28, Vereen 10, Charlie White 8, Ben Mayo 6, Carl Carlson 5, Wyatt Selleck 5, Nik Vidmantas 2, Ian Bodine 2.

Astoria scorers included: McMaster 21, Judd Field 6, Owen Williams 6, Niko Boudreau 5, Trey Woodrich 2.

