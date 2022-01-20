ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What’s Trending: What Are Your Thoughts On Year 1 Of The Biden-Harris Administration? [WATCH]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

It goes without saying that many were quite ready for the Trump Administration to be a thing of the past, yet current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have seen their share of both positive and negative feedback in the year since they took over operations in The White House.

Today we had an interesting discussion for the “What’s Trending” report to share our opinions after a full year under the Biden-Harris Administration.

For Special K, he understands the uphill battle that Biden has faced against an opposing Republican party. Eva also gave Biden props for inheriting the climate control issue that Trump previously tried to play off as a non-existing crisis. Rickey himself felt a bit of nervousness on how Republicans are trying to control voting rights and the history of racism in America. Of course, we’d love to hear what you have to say on the subject as well.

Take a listen below to “Trending Topics” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to hear what the people had to say about Year 1 under the Biden-Harris administration:

