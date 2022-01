A former two-time Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year winner from Bartlesville finds success in college. Bartlesville-native Kismet Okyere (pictured) is currently a senior at the University of Missouri (MU or Mizzou) in Columbia, Missouri. Kismet has a major in psychology and minors in sociology, social justice and criminal justice. She won approximately $90,000 in scholarships through the Bartlesville Boys & Girls Club from 2016-2017, making the possibilities endless for her after high school, but she chose MU because of her psychology teacher.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO