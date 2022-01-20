ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa inks agreement to share more residential schools records to Winnipeg centre

discoverestevan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada's Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says Ottawa has reached an agreement with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to hand over more records on residential schools that Ottawa had been holding back. The federal government says...

discoverestevan.com

discoverestevan.com

Angus Reid Study Gives Insight Into Saskatchewan Voters

A cross-Canada look at voting patterns revealed some interesting trends in Saskatchewan politics. The Angus Reid report indicates that Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party would be in some trouble if an election were held tomorrow. Of the Saskatchewan voters surveyed, fewer than half said they would vote for the Saskatchewan Party. The last time the governing party was that unpopular was in 2017, when then Premier Brad Wall's NDP lost support after budget cuts.
POLITICS
discoverestevan.com

Province Releases Vaccine Adverse Effect Numbers

Data collected by the provincial government shows that the incident rate of adverse effects of COVI-19 vaccines is lower in Saskatchewan than the rest of the country. As of January 15th, the province is reporting 2,234,447 doses of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. Of those, there have been 1,155 adverse effects reported in Saskatchewan, 90 of those deemed as serious. The incidence rate per 1,000 doses of reports of adverse effects is 0.52, with a serious adverse effect occurring at a rate of 0.04 per 1,000 doses.
HEALTH
discoverestevan.com

COVID Cases And Hospitalizations Continue Rising In Saskatchewan

The number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the province of Saskatchewan is continuing to rise. There are 1,347 new cases being reported and with 1,187 recoveries the active case count is 11,642. The total amount of cases over the span of the pandemic also rose above 100,000 yesterday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
discoverestevan.com

More Deaths Linked to COVID Reported in Saskatchewan

The provincial government reported three more deaths linked to COVID-19 Saturday afternoon. There have now been 972 deaths linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic. There were also 1,483 lab-confirmed cases included in the update, with a test positivity rate of 32.3 percent. There were 29 more people in hospital with COVID-19, for a total of 244. Of those, 26 were in ICU, an increase of three.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Vaccine mandate at Canadian border could cost consumers

(The Center Square) – A new requirement for truck drivers coming from Canada to be vaccinated against COVID-19 could add to supply chain challenges for everything from cars to fruit. The Canadian Trucking Alliance said it could effect more than 12,000 drivers who cross the border daily. "Based on surveys done by the Alliance, and national vaccination averages, CTA believes this will result in a 10-15% exit rate of the...
INDUSTRY
discoverestevan.com

Pacific Volcano Could Lead to Spectacular Saskatchewan Sunsets

It was literally an event felt around the world. The Hunga Tonga volcano erupted Friday morning, sending clouds of ash into the atmosphere, and causing tsunami warnings to be issued all around the Pacific Ocean, including along the B.C. coast here in Canada. The sounds from the volcano were heard as far away as Alaska, and even Yukon Territory and Northern Alberta. Shockwaves rippled around the globe, with instrumentation in Switzerland, nearly on the other side of the world from Tonga, detecting an increase in atmospheric pressure as a result of the volcano.
ENVIRONMENT
discoverestevan.com

Telcare Sees SaskTel Employees Donating For Charities

Telcare has sent out its donations for 2021, detailed in a release that came out last week. Those donations are from both SaskTel employees and Sasktel itself and are going towards a variety of causes in Saskatchewan and the country. In total, SaskTel and its employees raised nearly $209,000 for...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE
discoverestevan.com

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise by 79 Over Past Week

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 199 in Wednesday afternoon's update from the Saskatchewan Health Authority. That's 10 more than in Tuesday's report, and 79 more than the previous Wednesday. ICU hospitalizations increased from 18 to 21 since Tuesday's numbers were released. Fifteen of the ICU hospitalizations are for COVID-19-related illness, five...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Rio vows to revitalize two crime-racked slums

The governor of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state announced plans Saturday for massive investments aimed at revitalizing two long crime-infested slum districts.  The announcement came just three days after 1,300 police swept through the Jacarezinho and Muzema favelas in a "reconquering" operation that authorities said aimed to wrest control back from organized crime groups.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Graeme Dey resigns as transport minister for ‘health reasons’

Graeme Dey has announced he is stepping down as Scottish transport minister for “health-related reasons”.He told Nicola Sturgeon that while it had been an “absolute privilege” to hold the post he was no longer able to give this “hugely important ministerial role everything it rightly requires”.The First Minister thanked him for his work in Government – and said the door would “always be open” if he wished to return to ministerial office.Mr Dey became the transport minister following a post election reshuffle in May 2021. Prior to that he had served as a the parliamentary business and veterans minister since...
U.K.
Tampa Bay Times

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has not been discredited

A blog headline gives the impression that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been widely discredited. It hasn’t. The headline on the article, which was published on a website called Newsbreak, reads, “Moderna COVID vaccine is no longer recommended due to heart inflammation.”. The article was shared on Facebook...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Shifts in the foraging tactics of crocodiles following invasion by toxic prey

Biological invasions can modify the behaviour of vulnerable native species in subtle ways. For example, native predators may learn or evolve to reduce foraging in conditions (habitats, times of day) that expose them to a toxic invasive species. In tropical Australia, freshwater crocodiles (Crocodylus johnstoni) are often fatally poisoned when they ingest invasive cane toads (Rhinella marina). The risk may be greatest if toads are seized on land, where a predator cannot wash away the toxins before they are absorbed into its bloodstream. Hence, toad invasion might induce crocodiles to forage in aquatic habitats only, foregoing terrestrial hunting. To test this idea, we conducted standardised trials of bait presentation to free-ranging crocodiles in sites with and without invasive toads. As anticipated, crocodiles rapidly learned to avoid consuming toads, and shifted to almost exclusively aquatic foraging.
ANIMALS
discoverestevan.com

Nine More Deaths Linked to COVID-19 Reported in Saskatchewan

The provincial government reported nine more deaths lined to COVID-19 Friday after a database error was uncovered by health officials. The news came as there were 1,233 new lab-confirmed cases reported across the province. Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said the deaths date back to the beginning of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

