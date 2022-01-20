ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

Suspect Arrested in Buhl Connected to Shooting and Homicide

By Benito Baeza
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are investigating a homicide in Gooding County and a shooting that injured one person in Jerome Wednesday night. According to Jerome Police Captain Duane Rubink, the suspect now identified as Josue Edgar Coronado was located in Buhl today after leading authorities on a short pursuit....

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

New Police Chief for City of Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Jerome has selected a new police chief with 38 years of law enforcement experience to fill the shoes of the retiring chief. Captain Duane Rubink will serve as the next police chief as current Chief Don Hall who is retiring after 18 years, according to the city. Rubink has been with the City of Jerome for 20 years working as a patrol officer, detective, sergeant, and most recently as captain. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve in this new capacity! I’m excited for the future of the Jerome Police Department, and am proud of the great men and women we have working for us. I look forward to working with our community partners and citizens to keep Jerome the safe and beautiful community we all enjoy,” said Rubink in a prepared statement. Rubink is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and holds a bachelor's degree in management and organizational leadership from George Fox University.
JEROME, ID
95.7 KEZJ

54-year-old Wendell Woman Killed in Crash on I-84

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wendell woman was killed when her car crossed the median and struck a semi-truck early Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the woman was headed west in a 1988 Ford Escort at around 5:53 a.m. when she crossed the median near the Tuttle area and went into the eastbound lanes hitting a Freightliner semi-truck. The truck, driven by a 56-year-old man from Vancouver, WA ended up in the median, the Ford came to rest in the left eastbound lane. The Wendell woman died at the scene. Traffic headed east was blocked for six hours while westbound traffic was blocked for three hours. ISP said the two drivers were wearing seat belts. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding County Fire Department assisted with the crash.
WENDELL, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Brian Laundrie Admitted to Murdering Gabby Petito in Notebook Confession

Approximately five months after Gabby Petito's murder, the killer has been identified as her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. On Friday (Jan. 21), the FBI confirmed that in a journal entry, Brian took responsibility for Gabby's death, which happened on the couple's cross-country road trip this past summer. It is not known what exactly the entry said, however, according to the FBI's report, the notebook “revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
95.7 KEZJ

MISSING: 17-Year-Old Gooding ID Female Last Contact Jan 17

A teenage girl has been reported missing from southern Idaho. The Gooding Police Department is asking the public for information that might lead to her present location. Have you seen Luz Maria Robles? Robles' profile was added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website on Monday, January 17. She is 5'3", and weighs 180 pounds. Gooding is located 43 miles northwest of Twin Falls.
GOODING, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Jerome County, ID
City
Jerome, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
County
Twin Falls County, ID
Jerome, ID
Crime & Safety
Buhl, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Buhl, ID
County
Gooding County, ID
Gooding County, ID
Crime & Safety
Jerome County, ID
Crime & Safety
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Handing Out $99 Ice Scrapers This Winter

Driving in the winter in Idaho can be dangerous and difficult for drivers. There is a lot that comes with it. You have to be mindful of drifting snow, black ice, and high winds. Part of driving through these conditions is preparing your car. You need to make sure your tires are in good condition, you have an ice scraper in your car, and of course that your windshield is clear before you even start driving. If you don't have an ice scraper, finger nails or frisbees work well too.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

One Hospitalized after Crash on U.S. 93 and Golf Course Road

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 73-year-old man was hospitalized Monday morning when he ran a red light just north of the Perrine Bridge in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, the 73-year-old had been headed south on U.S. Highway 93 in a 1995 Toyota Corrolla when he ran the red light and hit a 2017 Subaru Outback at Golf Course Road. ISP said the 73-year-old had not been wearing a seat belt and was taken to a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

MISSING: South Idaho Teen Last Contact Was Jan 10

A 17-year-old female from Gooding County, Idaho, has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last date of contact was Monday. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website recently added Alassandra Marie Burkhardt to its more than 30 active cases statewide. Her last contact date was January 10, according to the IMPC profile.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy