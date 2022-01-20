ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Virtual town hall to discuss ERCOT readiness

Learn how ERCOT is prepared for winter weather at the Tarrant County ERCOT Virtual Town Hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers representing about 90% of the state’s electric load. As the independent system operator for the region, ERCOT schedules power on an electric grid that connects more than 46,500 miles of transmission lines and 710-plus generation units.

The town hall will include a live discussion with Brad Jones, interim president and CEO of ERCOT. The event is presented by Texas Sen. Kelly Hancock of Tarrant County; Texas Rep. Giovanni Capriglione of Tarrant County; and Gary Fickes, Tarrant County Precinct 3 commissioner.

Register for the virtual event.

