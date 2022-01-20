Suspect Arrested in Buhl Connected to Shooting and Homicide

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Jerome has selected a new police chief with 38 years of law enforcement experience to fill the shoes of the retiring chief. Captain Duane Rubink will serve as the next police chief as current Chief Don Hall who is retiring after 18 years, according to the city. Rubink has been with the City of Jerome for 20 years working as a patrol officer, detective, sergeant, and most recently as captain. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve in this new capacity! I’m excited for the future of the Jerome Police Department, and am proud of the great men and women we have working for us. I look forward to working with our community partners and citizens to keep Jerome the safe and beautiful community we all enjoy,” said Rubink in a prepared statement. Rubink is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and holds a bachelor's degree in management and organizational leadership from George Fox University.

JEROME, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO