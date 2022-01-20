Panel discussion to cover potential impact of infrastructure bill

Hear what’s in the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill and what it could mean for Tarrant County during a Lunch & Learn Webinar presented by Tarrant Transit Alliance.

The virtual event will be presented via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. Tickets are $15 per person.

Panelists are Rebekah Gongora, communications manager for public involvement and government relations at the North Central Texas Council of Governments’ Transportation Department; Gail Lyssy, regional administrator of the Federal Transit Administration in the U.S. Department of Transportation; Steve Montgomery, director of government relations for Trinity Metro; and William M. Johnson, director of Transportation & Public Works for the City of Fort Worth. Moderator will be April Rose Escamilla, a civil engineer at Kimley-Horn & Associates.

To learn more, contact Rachel Albright at the Tarrant Transit Alliance.

