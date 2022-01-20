ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Sounders FC Re-Signs Forward Will Bruin

By Sounders FC Communications
soundersfc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, WASH.– Seattle Sounders FC today announced that it has re-signed forward Will Bruin, bringing the veteran goal-scorer back to Seattle for the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023. The St. Louis native enters his 12th MLS season and sixth with the Rave Green following six years with Houston,...

www.soundersfc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Sounders notebook: Will Bruin, Alex Roldan sign deals to stay in Seattle

Will Bruin approached his 12th MLS preseason with a different plan, instead of setting scoring and assist markers, the veteran’s goal this year is to simply be available. “I’m at a point where I need to prove to everybody that look, I can stay healthy and durable like I used to be,” the Sounders forward said Thursday. “Maybe last year was just life, a little bump in the road. I’m looking forward to turning that around and being healthy and dependable and scoring goals.”
MLS
soundersfc.com

Bruin is Back: Sounders striker rejoins club for his sixth season in Seattle

The Dancing Bear is back for an encore performance. The Seattle Sounders announced on Thursday that striker Will Bruin, who first joined the club in 2017, has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him the Pacific Northwest for the 2022 season. “First of all, I love being part...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Lodeiro
Person
Will Bruin
Person
Stefan Frei
Person
Jordan Morris
Person
Danny Leyva
Person
Kelyn Rowe
Person
Jimmy Medranda
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Craig Waibel
Person
Josh Atencio
Person
Garth Lagerwey
soundersfc.com

Here to Stay: Alex Roldan returns to the Sounders

Alex Roldan is here to stay. The Seattle Sounders announced on Thursday that Roldan has signed a three-year contract with the club. Originally drafted out of Seattle University in 2018 as a midfielder, the younger Roldan has developed into one of the best outside backs in Major League Soccer, starting all four playoff games in 2020 before locking down the starting job at right wingback in 2021.
MLS
baltimorenews.net

Sounders sign D Alex Roldan to extension

The Seattle Sounders signed defender Alex Roldan to a contract extension through 2024, rewarding the 2021 MLS All-Star who made 26 starts last season. Roldan scored one goal and had three assists across his 29 appearances in 2021. The deal includes an option for 2025. The Seattle University product has...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Superdraft#Seattle#Sounders Fc#Sounders Fc Head
soundersfc.com

Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan Named to Final U.S. Men's National Team Roster for Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC today announced that forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan have been called-up to the United States Men’s National Team for the next round of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. As all Concacaf teams start their second round of games against the seven other opponents in the Octagonal, the USMNT is set to host El Salvador on January 27 in Columbus, Ohio (4:00 p.m. PT / ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN) before traveling to Hamilton, Ontario on January 30 to face Canada (12:00 p.m. PT / Paramount+, Telemundo, Universo). Head Coach Gregg Berhalter’s squad returns stateside to St. Paul, Minnesota for a matchup with Honduras on February 2 (4:30 p.m. PT / FS1, Univision, TUDN). Both Morris and Roldan have been the USMNT’s training camp in Phoenix.
MLS
soundersfc.com

Fredy Montero poised for another big season after re-signing with the club

The club announced on Friday that Montero, a member of the 2009 inaugural MLS squad, has decided to extend his stay in Seattle, re-signing for the 2022 season. Montero returned to the Rave Green last year after almost a decade in South America, Europe and Vancouver, making an immediate impact on a Sounders side that finished second in the Western Conference on 60 points.
MLS
The Spokesman-Review

Sounders re-sign Fredy Montero to one-year deal

SEATTLE – The Sounders FC formally announced Friday that forward Fredy Montero has re-signed with the club. Seattle’s all-time leading goal scorer agreed to a one-year deal with an option for 2023. Montero, 34, is a Sounders original who left in 2012 and returned last year after nearly a decade playing around the globe, including three seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Fire acquire Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union, filling a big need at striker. But more moves are needed if they want Ezra Hendrickson’s ‘progressive possession’ to be successful.

The Chicago Fire kick off their new season in a little more than a month with plenty of work to be done if they hope to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time since 2017. But one of those needs might have been addressed. The Fire on Saturday acquired Polish striker Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union for $1.15 million in allocation money split over two years. ...
MLS
CBS Boston

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying Matches

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...
MLS
Axios Charlotte

Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much

Christian Fuchs loves the memories associated with shirts.  Spanning his 17-year career as a professional soccer player, the Charlotte FC defender estimates he has around 200 at his primary home in New York. Over 100 hang in his “man cave,” a space he credits his wife with creating, while the rest are in a closet. Why […] The post Exclusive: Charlotte FC’s Christian Fuchs explains why soccer jerseys matter so much appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MLS
actionnews5.com

901 FC re-signs to goalkeeper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pitch, Memphis 901 FC continues reeling in players of last season’s first-ever playoff squad. Goalkeeper John Berner is the latest to recast his lot with the Boys in Black. Berner had two clean sheets and 27 saves in six starts with the 901...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy