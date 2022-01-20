Gulf Coast schools closing, shelters open over wintry threat

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Some schools are closing or switching to virtual classes Friday and shelters are opening on the northern Gulf Coast because of the possibility of icing and freezing temperatures.

With forecasters predicting a brief period of light freezing rain overnight and low temperatures just below freezing, school systems that are closing or going virtual Friday include those in Escambia County, Florida; Baldwin County, Alabama; and George and Stone counties in Mississippi. Classes are set to resume Monday.

Some systems said staffing shortages figured in the decision to call off in-person sessions.

While only a light glaze of ice was predicted, that can be enough to cause travel problems in an area where many roads include bridges that cross coastal waters. Temperatures should rise enough by noontime Friday to thaw any ice that forms, the National Weather Service said.

In Mississippi, officials said shelters opening in Harrison and Hancock counties would remain open through Sunday because of cold weather. Low temperatures were predicted in the 20s on Friday and Saturday nights in the area.