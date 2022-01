In October 2021, Senator Amy Klobuchar presented the “American Innovation and Choice Online Act” antitrust bill which aims to reduce the power of tech giants like Apple, Google, Amazon, and others to give preference to their own products and services on their platforms. “Unfairly preference the covered platform operator’s own products, services, or lines of business over those of another business user on the covered platform in a manner that would materially harm competition on the covered platform.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO