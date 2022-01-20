Cars for college

Buying a new car and the college search aren't that different. Does that surprise you? All you have to do is look under the hood of each to find what you need. Are you saving up for your first car, or do you remember the last time you purchased a car? How do you decide which car will be best for you? You might read Consumer Reports, look at the Kelly Blue Book values, or talk to friends and family members about cars you’re considering. Or maybe test driving a handful of cars helps you to figure out if they have what you want. Additionally, what tools you are using to assess the value of each? All of these are major factors of car shopping—but would you be surprised if we said they’re also factors of the college search?

