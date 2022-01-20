ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Business Plan Competition returns to help local entrepreneurs flourish

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CsoMp_0drNTPSi00

After a two-year hiatus, the Fort Worth Business Plan Competition is back and putting small local businesses back in the spotlight.

The Fort Worth Business Plan Competition is a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit that makes the city so unique. The trailblazing spirit of Fort Worth’s small-business owners inspires them to break new ground across a variety of industries, and their work is helping build and shape the character of one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

The Business Plan Competition is one way that the City of Fort Worth helps set the area’s small-business owners up for success. Research shows that entrepreneurs who operate based on a written plan improve their long-term ability to generate revenue and create jobs, and solid business plans are crucial when seeking out investors and other sources of funding.

Following several weeks of workshops and coaching, participants will develop a comprehensive business plan that covers everything from market competitiveness to financial outlooks, with the goal of learning their business inside and out. Then it’s time to put their skills to the test, as the competition concludes with a final Pitch Night with $18,000 worth of cash prizes on the line.

Competition details

Small-business owners can apply to be part of the Fort Worth Business Competition through the city’s website. Applications close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.

Eligible applicants must have been in business for two to five years, have a DBA or business location registered in the Fort Worth city limits, and have an annual revenue of less than $500,000.

Unlike previous years, the 2022 Business Plan Competition will feature prizes for the finalists that are cash-only, with $10,000 going to the first-place winner, $5,000 going to second place, and $3,000 going to third place.

Once all entries are received, applicants will attend an Open House to network with partners in the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and learn which Top 20 businesses will be moving forward with the competition’s business training sessions.

Final business plans will be due in early April, and the Top 8 will participate in the competition finale – a Pitch Night before a panel of judges – on Thursday, May 5, as part of National Small Business Week.

Frost Bank is the co-sponsor of the Fort Worth Business Plan Competition. Coaching and professional development workshops will be provided by industry experts and partnerships with Tarrant County Small Business Development Center, SCORE Fort Worth and several others.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Plans#Small Business Week#Dba
The Associated Press

Biden answers inflation query by calling Fox reporter SOB

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

239
Followers
990
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy