Cancer

Newly discovered DNA repair mechanisms point to potential therapy targets for cancer and neurodegenerative diseases

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Faulty DNA damage repair can lead to many types of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and other serious disorders. Investigators have developed high-throughput microscopy and machine learning systems that can identify and classify DNA repair factors. The investigators have identified nine previously unknown factors involved in the process of cellular DNA...

www.sciencedaily.com

MedicalXpress

Researchers identify signaling mechanisms in pancreatic cancer cells that could provide treatment targets

Research led by scientists at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (JCCC) at UCLA provides new insights into molecular "crosstalk" in pancreas cancer cells, identifying vulnerabilities that could provide a target for therapeutic drugs already being studied in several cancers. This interdisciplinary research was led by a team of JCCC investigators, Dr. Caius Radu, an expert in cancer cell metabolism, and Dr. Timothy Donahue, a pancreas cancer surgeon and an expert in pancreas cancer biology.
CANCER
Scientist

Strange DNA Structures Linked to Cancer

A loss of TET enzymes, which demethylate DNA, may cause cancer. In TET deficient mice, DNA forms strange structures called G-quadruplexes (G4s) and R-loops that may drive cancer development, a December 22 study in Nature Immunology suggests. The paper “is a great contribution to the field of G4/R-loop biology,” Giovanni...
CANCER
upenn.edu

Researchers find new potential targets for skin-cancer treatment

Mutations of the gene MLL4 in epithelial skin cells can inhibit healthy cell turnover and may lead to keratinocyte cancers, which collectively outnumber all other human cancers. Targeting pathways altered by MLL4 mutations to induce proper cell turnover and death offers an approach to suppress tumor growth, according to a new study from the Perelman School of Medicine. The study is published in the journal Science Advances.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cancer therapy using on-site synthesis of anticancer drugs

An international research group at the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) has successfully treated cancer in mice using metal catalysts that assemble anticancer drugs together inside the body. Published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, the study is the first report of therapeutic in vivo synthetic chemistry being used to make anticancer substances where they are needed simply by injecting their ingredients through a vein. Because this technique avoids indiscriminate tissue damage, it is expected to have a significant impact on cancer treatment.
CANCER
bcm.edu

Alzheimer’s disease risk genes alter neuroprotective mechanism

The brain has a natural protective mechanism against Alzheimer’s disease that is engaged when neurons face high levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS), natural byproducts of cellular metabolism linked to inflammation and other processes. The lab of Dr. Hugo Bellen has previously studied this mechanism and in this work the team worked with fruit fly and mammal models to further investigate whether known genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease were associated with disturbing the protective mechanism, diving deep into the details of how this happened.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

The Evolution of Therapy Sequencing in Advanced Bladder Cancer

Daniel Petrylak, MD: It’s going to be very interesting to see how the field develops over the next several years. This is going to be a challenge for clinicians because we do have the FDA approval of nivolumab as adjuvant therapy for 1 year in those patients who’ve undergone cystectomy. T2 disease or higher for those patients who’ve had neoadjuvant chemotherapy, for T3 or higher for non-neoadjuvant patients who want to receive cystectomy. Predominantly platinum ineligible patients. But now you’re going to see checkpoint therapy moved up into the earlier stage of disease. So the question is going to be, are we going to use the same maintenance therapy when these patients become metastatic or if they become metastatic? And then that really shifts your whole treatment paradigm in terms of, can we re-induce a patient with a checkpoint after a certain period of time? What’s your experience been in other tumors with rechallenging with checkpoints? There’s not a lot of experience in bladder cancer.
CANCER
biospace.com

Outsmarting Cancer: Next Generation Therapies

Protein degradation, cell therapy, synergistic combinations and changes in personalized cancer therapies will drive the next generation of therapeutics, but not necessarily in the ways people might expect. Personalized cancer therapy, for example, seems to be losing ground to other therapies simply because of logistics and finances. “Speed of manufacturing...
CANCER
Science Daily

Research team identifies new mechanism for protecting DNA

Researchers from Case Western Reserve University have identified a new mechanism by which a protein known for repairing damaged DNA also protects the integrity of DNA by preserving its structural shape. The discovery, involving the protein 53BP1, offers insight into understanding how cells maintain the integrity of DNA in the...
CANCER
#Repairing Dna#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Ovarian Cancer#The Mgh Cancer Center#Harvard Medical School
targetedonc.com

Combination of I/O and TKI Therapy in Endometrial Cancer

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: Some of the biomarker-driven therapies, or even immunotherapies, for endometrial cancer are tyrosine kinase inhibitors, immunotherapy options, or checkpoint inhibitors. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors go after specific proteins that are overexpressed or have driven the pathogenesis within a cell. I refer to it almost as a weed killer, or a poison to the entire tumor, while tyrosine kinase inhibitors or other biomarker-driven therapies are like putting a stick in the spoke of the wheel. They’re not as damaging to the cells, but they go after a specific pathway.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Novel Targeted Therapies May Reduce Costs and Improve OS in Ovarian Cancer

Patients diagnosed with early-stage ovarian cancer who are treated with novel targeted therapies may experience better overall survival and less financial toxicity compared with those who have late stage disease. Utilizing novel targeted therapies such as olaparib (Lynparza) as a treatment for patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer may help...
CANCER
Mount Vernon News

Targeted 2-drug therapy effective to treat advanced cervical cancer

COLUMBUS – The combination of two novel immune therapy agents could be an effective new treatment option for women facing recurrent or advanced cervical cancer, according to the results of a multicenter phase II clinical trial led by researchers at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James).
COLUMBUS, OH
MedicalXpress

Dementia protein changes discovered in terminal childhood disease

In a world-first, researchers at Newcastle University have found that the brains of infants who sadly passed away with an extremely rare genetic condition, Krabbe disease, have similar changes to those seen in two age-related brain diseases, dementia with Lewy bodies and Parkinson's disease. Alzheimer's Research UK funded the research that shows alpha-synuclein has the potential to spread throughout the brain. The scientific journal Brain published the findings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Multiple Myeloma Patient Similarity Network Identifies Genetic Features and Potential Targeted Therapies in High-Risk Subgroups

A study conducted by Mount Sinai investigators determined that the co-occurrence of t(4;14) and 1q gain was effective at identifying newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who were at high risk of relapse. A new model that utilizes DNA and RNA sequencing data to identify genetic alterations, the Multiple Myeloma...
CANCER
Nature.com

Usefulness of circulating tumor DNA by targeting human papilloma virus-derived sequences as a biomarker in p16-positive oropharyngeal cancer

In head and neck cancer, early detection of recurrence after treatment is important. The contemporary development of therapeutic agents have improved the prognosis after recurrence; however, no biomarker has been established for evaluating therapeutic effects or detecting recurrence. Recently, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), which comprises DNA derived from tumor cells and exists in the form of cell-free DNA in the blood, has attracted attention as a minimally invasive and repeatable biomarker for detecting cancer. We validated the usefulness of ctDNA of human papilloma virus (HPV)-derived sequences as a biomarker in HPV-related p16-positive oropharyngeal cancer by assessing 25 patients with p16-positive oropharyngeal cancer. Blood samples were collected from each patient at multiple time points during the treatment, and the plasma was preserved. The ctDNA was extracted from the plasma and analyzed using digital polymerase chain reaction. HPV-derived ctDNA was detected in 14 (56%) of the 25 patients. In all the patients, the samples were found to be ctDNA-negative after initial treatment. Cancer recurrence was observed in 2 of the 14 patients; HPV-derived ctDNA was detected at the time of recurrence. Our results indicate that HPV-derived ctDNA can be a prospective biomarker for predicting the recurrence of p16-positive oropharyngeal cancer.
CANCER
Benzinga

Europe Approves Amgen's KRAS-Targeted Lung Cancer Therapy

The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization to Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Lumykras (sotorasib), a KRASG12C inhibitor, for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The approval covers adult NSCLC patients with KRAS G12C mutation and who have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. In May...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Targeted Therapy Responses by Lymphoma Subgroup

Mark Roschewski, MD, discusses how different large cell lymphoma subtypes may respond to different therapies. Mark Roschewski, MD, senior clinician, Lymphoid Malignancies Branch, Center of Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute, discusses how different large cell lymphoma subtypes may respond to different therapies. According to Roschewski, preclinical models have found that...
CANCER
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
Science Daily

Mapping dementia-linked protein interactions yields potential new treatment targets

By mapping all the protein interactions of a dementia-linked protein in the brain called Tau, a team of Weill Cornell Medicine investigators has created a road map for identifying potential new treatment targets for Alzheimer's disease and related dementia. Tau protein has long been implicated in neurodegenerative diseases. Mutations in...
SCIENCE

