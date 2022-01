Burn Boost is a supplement advertised by its manufacturer, Gold Vida, as the number one formula on the market for managing weight. The manufacturer claims it is based upon a South American recipe and calls it a new Amazon ritual for weight loss. With guarana at its core, this blend works strangely more like a “breakfast tea” that you sip every morning. However, with many other natural ingredients in the mix, we can see that this powder supplement might become popular with the masses for its easy-to-drink procedure with no capsule-swallowing or the likes. Not to be confused with a similar product named Burn Boost produced by another company, this dietary supplement is made by Gold Vida, arguably one of the leading supplement providers in the market.

