ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

US charges 2nd key suspect in killing of Haiti's president

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiCVz_0drNSopS00

A Haitia -Chilean businessman considered a key suspect in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse appeared in U.S. federal court on Thursday and was accused of providing weapons to former Colombian soldiers charged with fatally shooting the Caribbean country’s leader.

Rodolphe Jaar, a former U.S. government informant who was recently detained in the Dominican Republic was charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap.

Jaar, 49, is the second foreigner charged and arrested in the U.S. for his alleged role leading to the July 7 killing of Moïse at his private residence. In early January, former Colombian soldier Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios faced the same charges and remains detained at a federal prison in south Florida

If convicted of the charges, Jaar and Palacios could face life in prison.

The judge assigned Jaar a public defender and set a detention hearing for Jan. 26 in which his attorney could request he be freed on bond, although prosecutors oppose such a move. He also faces an arraignment hearing on Feb. 3rd, in which he could declare himself innocent or guilty. Meanwhile, Palacios has his second court appearance scheduled for Jan. 31.

During Thursday’s hearing, Jaar responded in English to some of the judge’s questions to determine whether he could afford his own attorney or needed a public defender. Clad in a beige prison uniform and wearing a face mask, Jaar told the judge that he once owned businesses in Haiti but distanced himself from them six months ago and was not receiving any income. He added that he had $2,000 in his bank account.

Jaar was born in Haiti and has a college degree in business administration, according to court records. He is not a U.S. citizen.

He was indicted in 2013 in federal court in South Florida on charges of conspiring to smuggle cocaine from Colombia and Venezuela through Haiti to the U.S. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison, according to court records.

In this newest case, Jaar is accused of being present when an unidentified suspect obtained the signature of a former judge in a bid to illegally arrest the slain president. He is also accused of providing weapons to former Colombian soldiers and of communicating with the unidentified suspect and others as they hid from authorities after the killing. The unidentified suspect was arrested in Haiti and remains detained there, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

More than 40 people have been arrested in the case, including 18 former Colombian soldiers, the majority of whom the Colombian government says were duped.

U.S. authorities said that both Jaar and Palacios, the ex-Colombian soldier, voluntarily agreed to face charges in the U.S. Palacios was detained in Jamaica in October and was flown to the U.S. during a stopover in Panama while on a flight from Jamaica to Colombia. Federal officials say they had interviewed him while he was still hiding in Jamaica.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Kidnapping#Jamaica#Haitia Chilean#Haitian#Colombian
Vice

Haitian Journalists ‘Savagely’ Murdered by Armed Gangs

Two Haitian journalists were murdered after reporting in a gang-ridden area on the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday. One of the journalists, John Wesley Amady, had previously collaborated with VICE News in Haiti on a report about how gangs were responding to the assassination of the country’s president in June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Jamaica apprehends former Haitian senator in President Moïse’s assassination

A former Haitian politician described by police as driven by his “fierce will to kill” President Jovenel Moïse has been apprehended. John Joël Joseph, a former Haitian senator and one of several assassination suspects who had remained at large, is being detained in Jamaica after being arrested Friday in rural St. Elizabeth parish.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
UPI News

Mexico charges 7 in Fast and Furious weapons trafficking sting

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Mexican judge has charged seven people for their involvement in the Operation Fast and Furious weapons scandal, the country's attorney general's office said. Fast and Furious was a U.S. sting operation that began in 2009 involving some 2,000 illegally trafficked firearms from the United States...
PUBLIC SAFETY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Makes 2nd Arrest in Haiti’s President Assassination

Jamaican security forces has made a second arrest related to the assassinations of President Jovenel Moise of Haiti, who was brutally murdered on July 7th last year. The arrest which included several other persons, took place before dawn on Saturday. According to the Associated Press, Haiti’s national police said on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vox

Biden’s immigration polices have left Haitians stranded in Mexico

Thousands of Haitians are indefinitely trapped in Mexico. They face pervasive racism, and many are unable to work, have no access to medical care, and are targets for criminals. Most have arrived in the last year, hoping that the Biden presidency would open up an opportunity for them to finally seek protection in the US.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US Congress orders probe on Haiti leader's assassination

The US Congress has ordered a probe into the July 2021 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise amid continued unanswered questions about the slaying. Questions have remained on the motivations behind the killing of Moise, who had controversially extended his rule in the Caribbean country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Haiti Prime Minister Spoke to Suspect Before and After President Was Assassinated: NYT

The man who took the reins of the government in Haiti in the aftermath of its president’s shocking assassination communicated with a prime suspect in the case before and even after the murder, according to a new report by The New York Times. Ariel Henry, Haiti’s acting prime minister, spoke to former justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio twice on the phone the morning after President Jovenel Moïse’s death, according to phone records reviewed by the paper. After Badio—who is suspected of organizing the hit on Moïse and is on the run—was designated as wanted by the police, he visited Henry at his residence multiple times, walking past the prime minister’s security without issue, the paper found. A spokesperson for Henry’s office denied that he had any relationship with Badio, despite the phone records.
POLITICS
KVIA

Haiti official denies more time in president’s slaying probe

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian magistrate tells The Associated Press that a request for more time to investigate the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has been denied. Bernard Saint-Vil, dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, did not explain on Tuesday why he refused to grant an extension. He was responding to a request made by Garry Orelien, the judge investigating the July 7 fatal shooting of Moïse at his private residence. Orelien could not be immediately reached for comment. It was unclear if he could appeal the decision or how the lack of an extension might affect the case.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

448K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy