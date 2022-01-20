ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest: Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Erykah Badu & More

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

After a two year break, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is back and the lineup is stacked .

The 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest will be held over the course of two weekends from April 29 through May 8, Fox 8 Live reports. The first round of performances are scheduled from April 29 to May 1 while the second weekend features a four-day set from May 5-8.

On Thursday, festival organizers released the full lineup for the Jazz Fest, which will make its triumphant return this Spring for the first time since 2019. Headliners for the 2022 festival include The Who , Stevie Nicks , Foo Fighters , Erykah Badu , Luke Combs , Lionel Richie and more.

Other artists scheduled to perform include: Ludacris , The Avett Brothers , Nelly , Kool & The Gang , Ziggy Marley , Norah Jones and many more. Check out the full lineup below to see all the performers set to take the stage at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest.

This will be the first Jazz Fest since 2019 after the 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic. The 2021 Jazz Fest was postponed and set to take place in October 2021, but a surge in the Delta variant forced organizers to cancel the festival yet again .

General Admission weekend passes and VIP packages are on sale now at the festival's website .

