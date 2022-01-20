Wang Reflects on Ibrutinib’s Role and Emerging Research in MCL Management

Heinz-Josef Lenz, MD, FACP, discusses the rationale for the phase 2/3 CheckMate 9X8 trial in metastatic colorectal cancer. Heinz-Josef Lenz, MD, FACP, associate director, Clinical Research, J. Terrence Lanni Chair in Gastrointestinal Cancer Research, co-director, University of Southern California (USC) Center for Molecular Pathway and Drug Discovery, professor of medicine and preventive medicine, co-director, Colorectal Cancer, co-director, USC Norris Center for Cancer Drug Development, co-leader, Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, section head, GI Oncology, Division of Medical Oncology, Keck School of Medicine of USC, discusses the rationale for the phase 2/3 CheckMate 9X8 trial (NCT03414983) in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
