Wang Reflects on Ibrutinib’s Role and Emerging Research in MCL Management

Tony S.K. Mok, MD: Let me bring up another controversial point that Shun has brought out. Icotinib is approved in China. On top of that, gefitinib and erlotinib have been studied in the adjuvant setting. But in view of the ADAURA trial, should we allow a first-generation TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitor] to be used as an adjuvant therapy? The data from the IMPACT study in Japan were entirely negative. The overall survival benefit from CTONG 1104 is also negative. Does that still have a role? If I offer a first-generation [TKI], is it criminal to do that?

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO