ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Vaccine Accomplishments in State of State

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jefferson City, MO) Governor Mike Parson is proclaiming Missouri is strong today and...

www.kfmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Jefferson City, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Health
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Jefferson City, MO
Vaccines
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Jefferson City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
The Associated Press

Biden answers inflation query by calling Fox reporter SOB

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy