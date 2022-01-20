ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

People and Places; Farmer and the Dail

WNCT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Watlington's latest People and Places takes us...

www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev was being considered as a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other...
POLITICS
NBC News

Arizona Democratic Party board votes to censure Sinema after pro-filibuster vote

The Arizona Democratic Party executive board voted Saturday to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a rare rebuke from her own party that could complicate her political future. "While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the ADP Executive Board has decided to formally censure Senator Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," Arizona Democratic Party Chair Raquel Terán said in a statement.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#People And Places
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS News

Tensions mount at Ukrainian border as Russia amps up military presence

Ukraine is bracing for a possible invasion from Russia, which continues to expand its military presence on Ukraine’s northern border. While talks between the U.S. and Russia have stalled, the U.S. vowed to respond “swiftly and severely” with sanctions should Russia launch an attack. Holly Williams reports.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy