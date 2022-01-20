ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Frigid temperatures kick off the weekend

pix11.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front moving through the region Thursday morning...

pix11.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero As Bitter Blast Continues This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend. On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities. Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies. On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds. The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday. CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

UK weather: Cold weather alert as temperatures plunge to -6C ahead of potential snow

The UK woke to a frosty start to the weekend as temperatures dipped to almost -6C overnight ahead of potential snow in coming weeks.Most places held up just above freezing on Friday night due to cloudy conditions, but temperatures plummeted to an overnight low of -5.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire.A cold weather alert has been extended for parts of the east, southeast and southwest until 9am on Wednesday 26 January. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk as freezing conditions persist.But temperatures are expected to turn...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Blast Takes Hold For The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to the coldest air of the season thus far with lows in the single digits and below zero and wind chills are below zero for pretty much everyone! We say it repeatedly but it’s too cold for your pets to be outside so don’t forget about them! The record low for the morning is -14 which we won’t see so yes, it’s been colder than this back in 1936. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and highs get back to the mid 20s but it’s still below...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Round Of Cold And Snow Expected On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have a dry and mild end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunday highs will top out mostly in the 30s in the mountains with some 40s on the western slope and 50s on the plains. Monday will be a transition day with some sunshine to start but a mix of sun and clouds along with some colder temperatures by the afternoon as the first of two cold fronts slide in from the north. Afternoon highs will fall by about 5...
COLORADO STATE
pix11.com

Plunge into polar temperatures continues

The polar plunge continues as arctic air sweeps across the region. The most recent rain and snowfall sent temperatures plummeting into the teens and twenties with wind chills in the single digits and sub-zero in its wake.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Tracking temperature swings to kick off the workweek

This morning: Temperatures start off in the upper-30s early but the first of many clipper systems this week will move in midmorning. It will drag a cold front through the area that steadily cools us off the rest of the day. This afternoon: Temperatures in the 20s before another system...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
pix11.com

Below-freezing temps, sunny skies in NY, NJ this weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Oh snap! The polar plunge continues as arctic air sweeps across the region. The most recent rain and snowfall sent temperatures plummeting into the teens and twenties with wind chills in the single digits and sub-zero in its wake. Saturday morning lows bottomed out in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Scattered Showers Ahead Of Cooler Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The atmosphere remains moist ahead of a cold front moving across north Florida this Saturday. Lots of clouds throughout the day with a few showers later Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday’s afternoon highs will top the mid and upper 70s. By Sunday the rain chance will drop to a minimum along with the humidity as South Florida will enjoy drier air with more sunshine. Also, comfortable temperatures expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 70s Sunday evening will be cooling down quickly as a north wind drives chilly air southward through the Sunshine State. Temperatures in South Florida are expected to tumble to 50 degrees along the coast and 40s for inland cities by Monday morning. Monday’s high temperatures will stay cool, in the low 70s. This chilly blast only lasts for a day because temperatures will jump up to near 80 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. At the same time, a new low-pressure system will form over the Gulf of Mexico and this will bring another round of rainfall to South Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday. Drier air with sunny skies return to South Florida, once again, by the end of the week.
MIAMI, FL
KWCH.com

Nice weekend- warmer temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunny, warmer weather expected across Kansas this weekend- get outside and enjoy it while it lasts. A mix of high clouds and sunshine this morning as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the state, then sunshine and light wind speeds through the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50, well above normal for late January. Chilly tonight with lows in the 20s. Another nice day across Kansas on Sunday, with more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s for the majority of the state. The exception will be northeast Kansas, where a cold front will keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy