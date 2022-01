Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, shot 6-under-par 66 at Lake Nona on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Gaby Lopez and Danielle Kang at the midway point of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando. Through two rounds, Korda is at 10-under 134. Her older sister and the defending champion, Jessica Korda, is two shots back. Nelly Korda birded all four of the par 5s and finished with seven birdies, rolling in a 15-footer at No. 18 for the lead. Lopez, who led after 18 holes, overcame two late bogeys with a closing birdie of her own, chipping in at the par-4 18th for a 68. Kang posted a bogey-free 67, including a 7-iron from 155 yards that she holed for eagle at the par-4 seventh. Jessica Korda also shot a bogey-free 67.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO