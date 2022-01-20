Janice Mione Servoss – Cache Valley Daily

May 8, 2020 – January 12, 2022 (age 1) Our sweet; precious Rosa RaeLynn Stanley was unexpectedly called home January 12, 2022, due to a recent illness. Rosa was born to Shay and McKylee Stanley, becoming a little sister to Kasen Stanley. She couldn’t wait to join the family and made a very exciting entrance 13 ½ weeks early on May 8, 2020. Despite being so little and premature, she was fierce fighter and full of spirit. She spent 5 months at Primary Children’s Hospital, gaining her strength, and was brought home to her parents in October of 2020.
