ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Janice Mione Servoss – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 5 days ago

August 17, 1933 – — January 18, 2022 (age 88)...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvnutalk

Rosa RaeLynn Stanley – Cache Valley Daily

May 8, 2020 – January 12, 2022 (age 1) Our sweet; precious Rosa RaeLynn Stanley was unexpectedly called home January 12, 2022, due to a recent illness. Rosa was born to Shay and McKylee Stanley, becoming a little sister to Kasen Stanley. She couldn’t wait to join the family and made a very exciting entrance 13 ½ weeks early on May 8, 2020. Despite being so little and premature, she was fierce fighter and full of spirit. She spent 5 months at Primary Children’s Hospital, gaining her strength, and was brought home to her parents in October of 2020.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

William Joseph Camire – Cache Valley Daily

William Joseph Camire was born to Catherine (Katie) Mary Chipman Camire and Ryan Spencer Camire of Logan, Utah by emergency c-section at McKay Dee Hospital, Ogden Utah on January 4, 2022. He was born with a heart defect which prevented a long life, but he was in our hearts and prayers with much love for the twelve days that he bravely clung to life. We are grateful to know that he has moved on to live with God, along with many ancestors who have gone before him. We are grateful for the deep impact he had on our lives.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Natalie Ann Nokes – Cache Valley Daily

Natalie Ann Nokes was a caring mother, wife, family member and friend to all. She left this world January 7, 2022 at the age of 39. She was born to Rob Nokes and Lorie Stokes on September 13, 1982. Natalie loved spending time cooking, making a home with her late...
OBITUARIES
kvnutalk

Sharon Elizabeth Lee – Cache Valley Daily

June 24, 1954 – January 7, 2022 (age 67) Sharon Elizabeth Lee was born on June 24, 1954 to Sophia Elizabeth Deem (Betty) and Arnold Theodore Lee in Plentywood, Montana. The Lee’s were farming outside of Plentywood and Sharon grew up a farmer’s daughter with many happy memories of farm life and animals and fun times with family and extended family.
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk

Arlo Montaine Larsen – Cache Valley Daily

August 23, 1931 – January 9, 2022 (age 91) Arlo Montaine Larsen, age 90, passed away peacefully Sunday January 9th 2022 after spending time with family and friends. Arlo, and his twin brother, were born August 23rd, 1931 in Glendale Idaho. Arlo attended school in Preston, Idaho and graduated from Preston High school in 1949. He enjoyed many activities in high school including running track where he set the Idaho State record in the ½ mile. Dad attended BYU on a full ride Track scholarship and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States mission.
PRESTON, ID
kvnutalk

Michael Steven Sweeney – Cache Valley Daily

Michael Steven Sweeney died on January 15, 2022 at his home in Athens, Ohio, following a nine-year battle with kidney cancer. He was 63. Mike had been a faculty member in the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University from 2009 until his retirement in 2021. He had served as the program’s associate director for graduate studies from 2009 until 2018, the year he was named Outstanding Graduate Faculty Member by the university. Between the awarding of his doctorate from the Scripps School in 1996 and his return as a faculty member, Mike taught at Utah State University, chairing the journalism department from 2005 to 2009.
OBITUARIES
kvnutalk

Debra Pitcher Petersen – Cache Valley Daily

Loving Wife, Sister, and Aunt (Nana) has left this earth to be with loved ones that have passed. She can now be with her son, husband, mother, father, and brother. She was loved by many. She will be missed greatly. She loved being with family and friends, whether it be...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy