Janice Mione Servoss – Cache Valley Daily

William Joseph Camire was born to Catherine (Katie) Mary Chipman Camire and Ryan Spencer Camire of Logan, Utah by emergency c-section at McKay Dee Hospital, Ogden Utah on January 4, 2022. He was born with a heart defect which prevented a long life, but he was in our hearts and prayers with much love for the twelve days that he bravely clung to life. We are grateful to know that he has moved on to live with God, along with many ancestors who have gone before him. We are grateful for the deep impact he had on our lives.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO