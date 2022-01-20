ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dog rescued after spending 34 hours stuck in 22ft deep crevice

By Lottie Kilraine
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wn1Dn_0drNPoip00

A dog has been rescued 34 hours after getting stuck down a 22ft deep crevice on a mountain.

Reggie the 11-month-old spaniel fell down a crevice at Llwynypia Mountain in the Clydach forest in Wales.

After being stuck for 34 hours, Reggie was rescued and safely returned to his owners, who have said he is in “good spirits” despite his ordeal.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene shortly before 3pm on Tuesday and used specialist equipment including canine lights and cameras to assess the situation.

Firefighters were unable to rescue Reggie, prompting his owner Leah Davies to appeal for help on Facebook.

Two employees from a local drainage company, Drainforce, spotted her post and arrived on the scene to assist.

A friend of the owner later confirmed that Reggie was saved shortly before 1am on Thursday morning from a depth of 8.4 metres after fire and rescue and mountain rescue teams had left.

After the rescue, Ms Davies shared the news on Facebook and thanked rescue teams for their efforts.

She wrote: “Reggie is in good spirits, the vet has no concerns for him, he really is a true little warrior.

“The love, support and help from everyone I can’t thank you all enough, we are overwhelmed!

“A massive thanks to Drainforce Harry Booton (and) Neil Wilson.”

She also thanked a local chip shop for “fuelling all the rescue teams”, and added: “We got there in the end.”

Comments / 1

Related
WSYX ABC6

Forced to eat each other, 20 cats rescued from home

Twenty cats were left trapped in a house — and forced to become cannibals to survive. The incident took place in Munich, Germany, in Bavaria. Animal-rights activists from the Tierschutzverein Muenchen (Munich Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) rescued the animals from a filthy apartment on Dec. 14.
ANIMALS
BBC

Police ask for volunteers to house police puppies

Devon and Cornwall Police are looking for puppy walkers to expose the soon-to-be police dogs to normal life environments. The volunteers will be expected to have the puppies in their homes for 12 months before they go on their police dog course. Volunteers are eligible if they do not have...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#34 Hours#Mountain Rescue#Wales#Uk
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS
HuffingtonPost

Emotional Moment Stolen Dog Is Reunited With Family 8 Years Later

A dog who was stolen from her owner’s yard in southern England in 2013 has finally been reunited with her family. Cassie the cocker spaniel wagged her tail while being hugged by her original owners in a video that Sussex Police shared online this week. And she had three...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Indy100

Rescuers save stranded dog with sausage attached to drone

A stranded dog was saved after a Hampshire rescue team attached a sausage to a drone. Millie the Jack Russell–whippet cross went missing after getting out of her lead and running away in Havant, Hampshire. Thanks to public appeal she was located on some dangerous mudflats, but attempts by...
HEALTH SERVICES
Mashed

The Adorable Way A Sausage May Have Helped Save This Stranded Dog

A family in the U.K. recently experienced every dog lover's nightmare — their furbaby Millie, a sweet-faced Jack Russell Terrier/Whippet, became lost after she slipped out of her collar. She went on a walk on her own, and after a few days on the lam, she was finally spotted. Unfortunately, Millie was stuck in an area where no one could easily approach her. She was on the mud flats near her home in Havant, Hampshire, and the tide was coming in.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Injured hiker saved, kept warm by ‘miracle’ hero dog during 13-hour rescue

The cardinal instincts of a dog named North saved the life of one man injured while hiking in the Croatian mountains. The 8-month-old Alaskan malamute reportedly lay atop his companion, Grga Brkić, for 13 hours — thereby staving off hypothermia — after the man fell nearly 500 feet down a snowy slope and suffered a severe leg fracture, according to local media reports.
ACCIDENTS
People

Dog Protects Owner Injured on Hike by Keeping Man Warm with Cuddles: 'His Loyalty Did Not Stop'

A dog is being hailed a hero after keeping an injured hiker warm and alive in the snowy Croatian mountains. North — an eight-month-old Alaskan Malamute pup — stayed by his owner's side during a New Year's weekend hike that ended in an accident. Grga Brkic slipped and fell 500 feet, critically injuring his leg in Croatia's Velebit mountain range, according to the Associated Press. The man's canine companion braved the frigid weather with Brkic and kept the hiker safe and warm by lying on top of him.
ANIMALS
Complex

Small Dog Saved After Being Stuck in Middle of Frozen River

A tiny Shih Tzu had a bit of a “ruff” day on Thursday, after it found itself stuck in the middle of a frozen river. The small dog, which was apparently chasing geese before its leash got stuck on the Seneca River in Lysander, was eventually rescued by the New York’s Plainville Fire Department, according to Syracuse.com, but the mission to secure the pub was no easy matter.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
One Green Planet

Dogs Rescued from Breeding Facility After Activist Organizes Sit-In

Salt Lake City resident, Amy Meyer, won a huge victory for animal lovers everywhere after holding a four-day sit-in at the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office. This sit-in prompted the sheriff’s department and officials from three other counties to finally rescue all of the dogs from a local Jack Russel breeder.
ANIMALS
KPLC TV

Dog rescued after being stuck in 5 feet of snow near Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOVR) - A dog in California that had been missing since August was rescued after being stuck in five feet of snow. Russ ran off in August. When the Caldor Fire swept through Lake Tahoe, Calif., his owner was forced to leave without him. Russ was not...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Indy100

158K+
Followers
8K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy