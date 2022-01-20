ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Viral TikToks connect women who are dating the same man: 'West Elm Caleb'

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2iHN_0drNPnq600

New York City TikTok is being flooded with videos of young women sharing their experience dating a man nicknamed "West Elm Caleb" after several of the videos went viral.

Two young women realized they were dating "West Elm Caleb" simultaneously, while other women realized they had similar odd interactions with him. Collectively, users have decided the red flags associated with dating a type of person like "West Elm Caleb" should be noted and avoided.

It began last Tuesday when TikTok user Mimi Shou posted a video about being ghosted by a man named Caleb. In the comments, she noticed people asked if she was referring to "West Elm Caleb", a man who was gaining a reputation for ghosting women in New York City.

It wasn't. It was only a coincidence that Shou was ghosted by a man named Caleb. But she decided to dig deeper and connect the pieces about "West Elm Caleb" to see if he was dating multiple women.

Turns out he was.

Monday night Shou posted a video about "West Elm Caleb" and advised viewers to watch for signs of people who are not looking for genuine relationships.

Reply to @hannahklub tiktok algorithm do yo thang #warning #westelmcaleb #nyc

Reply to @hannahklub tiktok algorithm do yo thang #warning #westelmcaleb #nyc

TikToker, Kate Glavan, who posted a video about a date she went on with a man who sounded a lot like West Elm Caleb, started getting tagged in Shou's video.

"I never would’ve known the guy I was seeing was [West Elm Caleb] without TikTok," Glavan said.

She received DM's from multiple girls, one TikTok user, @kelsbabybaby, informed Glavan she had been dating "West Elm Caleb" for several weeks. The two deduced Caleb was with Kellie on Saturday morning and Glavan Saturday afternoon.

HI OK IM BACK here is #westelmcaleb timeline (creators mentioned — @MEEMS @kell 💗)

HI OK IM BACK here is #westelmcaleb timeline (creators mentioned — @MEEMS @kell 💗)

Glavan’s video went viral sparking even more videos about "West Elm Caleb".

"It’s been extremely odd to have the internet/world involved in a personal matter to me, as [West Elm Caleb] is now not only a person but a broader metaphor about a type of guy," Glavan said.

The TikTok algorithm is extremely powerful.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Indy100

What is today's Wordle 218 answer?

For many of us, Wordle has only been in our lives for a few weeks and it is already hard to imagine what life was ever like without it. Imagine waking up and not seeing a ton of green, black and yellow squares on your Twitter timeline, knowing that a five-letter word is just out there, waiting for you to find it? The horror.Thankfully, we don't live in a reality like that and Wordle, the word game created by Brooklyn-based developer Josh Wardle, continues to be a global viral success and today's word will is a tricky little number.Sign up...
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

'Jabs for Kebabs': Brothers offer vaccines at grill after father hospitalised

Two brothers in Gravesend who own a Punjabi restaurant have been offering jabs with kebabs after their father became unwell with coronavirus last year. The family wants to encourage people to take up the vaccine by injecting a bit of fun into the process.The UK’s booster rollout programme is still ongoing as the country battles various variants of the coronavirus so the vaccinations are continuing to take place at V’s Punjabi Grill.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Elm#Red Flags#Tiktok#Hannahklub Tiktok#Dm#Kelsbabybaby
Indy100

Machine Gun Kelly gave Megan Fox an engagement ring full of thorns that hurts to take off

Love hurts.In a new interview with Vogue, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that there's more to the engagement ring he gave Megan Fox than meets the eye. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, previously gave fans a glimpse at the engagement ring in a video on his Instagram.He explained that he designed it with Stephen Webster to feature both an emerald, Fox’s birthstone, and a diamond, his birthstone. The gorgeous combination of stones is “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” ...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Couple argue after husband tells in-laws their marriage is open

A man is fighting with his wife after telling her family their marriage is open. Despite his wife wanting to keep the fact that their marriage is open a secret from her family, he was forced to come clean after his in-laws accused him of cheating after he was spotted with another woman. Afterwards, his wife accused him of betraying her trust for spilling their "secret". Posting to the Am I The A**hole subreddit, the 28-year-old sought the opinions of others over whether or not he was in the wrong in this situation. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter He explained that he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Adele offers 'meet and greet' to fan on FaceTime amid postponed Las Vegas shows

Adele looked emotional as she offered a "meet and greet" to a fan on FaceTime after her Las Vegas shows got postponed.The British-born Easy on Me singer postponed her exclusive new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel just 24 hours before its opening night.The singer told fan Adrian Martell: "The shows will be rescheduled and we will announce it ASAP and like I said you get first honours with whether you refund your tickets or not and I'll do meet and greet and I'll meet you, alright? I'll see you."Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Indy100

Bat Out Of Hell cast pay tribute to Meat Loaf

Cast members of a musical based on Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell album have vowed to “keep the flame of rock and roll burning” for him in a post-show tribute.Following Meat Loaf’s death aged 74, Friday’s show at the New Wimbledon Theatre was performed in his memory, with lead actors Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton leading a tribute to him.A post on his official Facebook page said the rocker, who became a global star with died with his wife Deborah at his side.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Meat Loaf stuns Avid Merron with incredible voice in classic Bo’ Selecta clip

Keith Lemon has described signing with Meat Loaf as a "career highlight" following news of the icon's death on Friday.Leigh Francis, the man behind the famous character, shared a clip of the pair singing together about "trying to get laid" from a 2003 episode of Bo' Selecta!During the exchange, Meat Loaf stuns another of his characters - Avid Merron - with his incredible voice."Such sad news about Meat Loaf. Had a career highlight with him. Thanks to his wonderful kindness. Total legend," Francis wrote on social media.Sign up to our newsletters here.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Dolly Parton jokes she's 'hanging out in her birthday suit' as icon turns 76

Family, famous friends and fans turned to Twitter on Wednesday to wish singing sensation Dolly Parton a very happy birthday. The country legend turned heads with a post to her 5.3 million followers for her 76th birthday celebrations. She is pictured sitting with her hand on her hip, dressed in a hot pink attire she described as her "birthday suit".
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

A complete timeline of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship - from kissing to Instagram posts

The internet erupted when pictures released of Tom Holland and Zendaya kissing seemed to confirm a romantic relationship between the pair, earlier this year.The couple co-starred in the 2017 Spider-Man movies and were pictured kissing one another in Holland’s car while they waited at a red light.Rumours about the couple being in a romantic relationship have been swirling since they film the movie in which Holland, 25, played Peter Parker and Zendaya, 24, played a classmate named Michelle.Ever since then, the pair have shared gushing comments and social media posts about one another which have only fuelled romance rumours further.Here...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

158K+
Followers
8K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy