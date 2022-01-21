Police: Deputy Republican registrar for Norwalk arrested in fatal shooting

Norwalk police announced Thursday that Norwalk's deputy Republican registrar was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting.

Police were called for a disturbance that involved a man and Ellen Wink in a Nelson Avenue home just before noon.

They found 54-year-old Kurt Lametta with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wink owns the home where the incident took place. Police say Lametta lived at the home.

Neighbors say they did not hear any gun shots.

Wink is facing a murder charge. The 61-year-old is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 1.

Mayor Harry Rilling says that he can't comment on active investigation but he applauds Norwalk police for acting swiftly in this case.