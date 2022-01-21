NYPD: Police shoot man who fired at officers before pursuit into Bronx River, suspect dead

The NYPD says a 27-year-old man is dead Thursday following a pursuit with officers that led to the Bronx River.

Police say uniformed officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a call about a burglary near East 224th St. and Bronx Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.

They say officers encountered a 27-year-old man with a gun inside the apartment who refused to comply with orders to drop his weapon.

Police say one officer deployed a Taser in an attempt to disarm the man. They say the man ran to a bedroom, fired two shots, broke a window and fled out of the window.

Responding backup officers pursued the man, still armed, into the street and across a park–winding up next to the Bronx River.

Officers say they repeatedly commanded the man to drop his weapon. They say at this point the suspect turned toward the officers with the weapon in hand.

Officers then fired at the suspect, striking him in the torso and in the arm. Later, the suspect fled into the Bronx River.

The officers rescued the man from the river and immediately began to assess first aid.

EMS arrived on the scene and transported the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A 9 mm pistol with three rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, believed to be the suspect's, was recovered at the scene.

Police say the 27-year-old had three prior arrests in New York City, two for felonies and one for a misdemeanor. Both of the felony arrests were pending in court.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.