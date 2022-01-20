ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart broke up with Anthony Hopkins because she was creeped out

By Daisy Maldonado
 2 days ago
Some movie characters are just too creepy to ever forget.

For Martha Stewart, one character, in particular, ended up being the reason she broke things off with Anthony Hopkins: Hannibal Lector. And who can blame her?!

The celebrity chef got candid about her brief relationship with Hopkins in a Thursday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Speaking to DeGeneres, she confirmed that she had once dated the actor but decided to call things off because she couldn't stop picturing him as Hannibal Lector in “The Silence of the Lambs.”

“I have a big, scary house in Maine that’s way by itself on 100 acres in a forest,” Stewart explained. “I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there. I couldn’t because all I could think of was him eating ... you know."

Did Martha Stewart Really Break Up with Sir Anthony Hopkins for THIS Reason? www.youtube.com

"And you stopped because of that?" DeGeneres questioned. "Yeah," Stewart quipped.

Although Stewart did not give further details about her romance with Hopkins timelines of their respective relationships have given us insight as to when the short-lived relationship could have taken place.

As we know, "The Silence of the Lambs" was released back in 1991. Stewart split from her ex-husband of 29 years Andrew Stewart in 1990 and has since remained single.

Hopkins on the other hand has been married three times. He exchanged nuptials with his current wife Stella Arroyave in 2003.

While the reason for the breakup might be shocking for many, Stewart made some valid points, and frankly, we completely understand her reasoning here.

