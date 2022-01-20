ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Five' reacts to Biden's press conference blunders

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 2 days ago

The Independent

Voices: At Biden’s first press conference of 2022, we learned a lot about his relationship with Putin and Mitch McConnell

One day, there will be an Oscar-baiting biopic called Mitch and Joe that charts the unlikely, tragicomic relationship between Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell. I imagine it as a cross between Frost/Nixon and The Fox and the Hound, mostly drawing inspiration from the latter. If you, too, had your childhood devastated by that particular slice of Disney output, you’ll remember that Tod the fox and Copper the hound — once best friends gamboling in the leaves — end up peer-pressured into becoming distant enemies in their adulthood, even as they privately nod to each other every so often while going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

NBC's Yamiche Alcindor gushes over Biden press conference with 'propagandistic' tweets

NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor appeared enamored by President Biden's performance at his first press conference of 2022. Biden made plenty of headlines on Wednesday from his "minor incursion" remark regarding Russia's potential military action against Ukraine, sowing doubt in the results of the 2022 midterms as Democrats fail to pass their election overhaul bills, to lashing out at a reporter for questioning his divisive rhetoric.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden 'did nothing' in Wednesday's press conference, spouted 'absurdities': Bongino

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino eviscerated President Biden's press conference Wednesday on "Fox News Primetime," saying he "did nothing in this speech." "The most damaging political narratives … for candidates, … politicians, are ones that … destroy some preexisting notion you had of who that person was, right? Well, that works in the other direction, too," Bongino told guest host Pete Hegseth. "If you're a failure - and based on the polling, the majority of Americans right now think Biden is a failure. So that's their preexisting notion now of who he is. What he wanted to do is change that and give a different narrative … It works the other way, too. None of that happened. He did nothing in this speech. Nothing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Ingraham roasts Biden's 'quicksand' presidency after press conference: He's 'completely delusional'

Laura Ingraham blasted the incompetence and stupidity she believed was exhibited by the Biden administration after the president's extended press conference Wednesday. "When we heard that Biden was actually going to conduct a press conference today, well we expected some level of maybe a little bit of introspection and awareness, but instead we got this," she said on "Ingraham Angle."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tomi Lahren dubs Biden’s press conference an ‘incoherent, tone-deaf disaster’

Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren ripped President Biden’s Wednesday press conference performance recapping year one in the White House on the latest episode of "Final Thoughts." "Train wreck. Dumpster Fire. Gaslighting. Incoherent, tone-deaf disaster," Lahren described on her daily Fox Nation show. "That about sums up President Biden’s sixth solo press conference and, not coincidentally, his entire first year in office."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Supply chain crisis earns Joe Biden another new nickname

