Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Over 1,600 Cleco customers without power in St.Tammany Parish

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Southeast Louisiana is under a Winter Weather Advisory and 1,609 Cleco customers are without power.

Freezing temps lower windchill and light precipitation is expected tonight and tomorrow according to the National Weather Service.

According to Cleco’s website, St.Tammany Parish is the only area affected .

Cleco made a Facebook post in response to the severe weather.

In the post Cleco stated the following:

Severe weather is expected to impact parts of our service territory tonight causing temperatures to drop below freezing tomorrow and into the weekend. Cleco is prepared, and we encourage our customers to prepare as well.-Monitor updates from your local news station and the National Weather Service.-Charge your phones and devices. -Prepare a storm kit.-Secure patio furniture or other loose outdoor items that could move in high winds and cause damage or injury.-Wrap exposed pipes.-Avoid unnecessary travel. If travel is necessary, ensure that your vehicle’s gas tank is full and that your tires have the correct amount of pressure.-Bring pets and plants indoors.-Report outages to Cleco at 1-800-622-6537. MyAccount users can text the word “OUT” to 25326.

