PepsiCo Beverages North America Invests $35 Million to Help Close Gap In Recycling Access

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) announced today a $35 million investment with Closed Loop Partners that will create the “Closed Loop Local Recycling Fund,” an innovative circular economy initiative to advance new small-scale, modular recycling systems in communities across the U.S. The fund aims to increase recycling in areas with...

