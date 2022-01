St. Paul Neighborhood Network (SPNN) to Receive $15,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. SPNN is pleased to announce that we have been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support Candy Fresh. Candy Fresh is our live studio arts and entertainment program. With support from NEA we will be able to produce six episodes of Candy Fresh in 2022. This support allows us to not only create meaningful media for the community, we also will be able to take the first step in building SPNN’s apprenticeship program.

