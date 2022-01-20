ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Four suspected gang members arrested on gun possession charges in Pomona

By Christina Calloway
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

POMONA, Calif. (KNX) — Four suspected gang members were arrested Wednesday in Pomona after officers spotted them publicly drinking in a parking lot, where a drive-by shooting had recently occurred, police said.

The men were arrested on multiple charges after a search turned up multiple firearms, according to police.

Officers spotted the group of men loitering at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Roderick Avenue, drinking alcohol in and around parked cars in the area, police said.

The officers searched the vehicles and found four loaded firearms and arrested the four men — 25-year-old Kamron Keese of Victorville, 19-year-old Noah Jay Williams of Pomona, 18-year-old Amarionte Deshawn Wright of Pomona and 22-year-old Joseph Abel Diaz De Leon of Covina — on one count each of possession of a loaded/unregistered firearm.

Keese also had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder out of San Bernardino County, police said. Diaz De Leon also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

All four men were booked into the Pomona City Jail.

