In order to upgrade the internal storage in your PS5 without compromising on speed, any old SSD just won't cut it. You'll need to pick up an PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid state drive with at least 5,500MB/s transfer speeds. A heatsink is also highly recommended. You could either get one without heatsink and add it yourself, which is very easy to do and only costs about $12 on Amazon, or you could buy one with a pre-installed heatsink. PS5 SSD prices have dropped pretty significantly since late last year, with the XPG model being far and away the best bang for your buck. We've posted the best prices on other popular options below, as well as other deals you might be interested in.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO