The Citi Double Cash Card will soon earn cash rewards via ThankYou points

By Evan Zimmer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiti announced Tuesday that, starting on March 28, 2022, the Citi Double Cash Card will earn ThankYou points instead of cash rewards. Citi is also removing the current minimum $25 redemption requirement. According to Citi, the change will happen automatically, and any cash rewards cardholders have at that time...

doctorofcredit.com

Chase IHG Rewards Premier Card: 125k Points + Free Night Certificate

Chase IHG Rewards Premier Club Card is currently offering the following sign up bonus after $3,000 in spend:. Free night certificate (up to 40,000 points) 25x points per $1 spent on IHG properties (10x from the card + 15x from status and club membership) 2x points per $1 spent on...
Seekingalpha.com

Payfare, Cardlytics team up to launch cash back rewards program

Payfare, a leading fintech powering instant payout and digital banking solutions for the gig workforce announced a new rewards program powered by Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX). Partnering with Cardlytics, Payfare provides cardholders with an automatic, engaging rewards experience. The gig workers can now earn instant cash back with their Payfare cards. The...
BoardingArea

My Experience Product Changing / Converting / Downgrading to the Citi Custom Cash Credit Card

Good afternoon everyone, I hope you all had a great weekend. 2 weeks ago, I called Citi to convert 1 of my 3 Citi AT&T Access More Credit Cards into a Citi Custom Cash Credit Card. Earlier today, I wrote Unboxing Citi Custom Cash Credit Card: Card Art, Welcome Letter, Directory of Services & Terms and Conditions Booklets. In this post, I will talk about my experience product changing to the Citi Custom Cash, the prorated annual fee refund, my 61,607 expiring ThankYou Point scare, and how to unlink the closed credit card from your Citi online account.
pymnts.com

Wedge Partners With Cardlytics on Smart Debit Card Cash Back Offering

Spending app Wedge has debuted a new rewards program, powered by cash back offer platform Cardlytics, according to a Thursday (Jan. 20) press release. Wedge lets users pay for their purchases with any asset using a smart debit card, while Cardlytics works with hundreds of brands and retail partners, the release stated. The partnership is a step toward helping Wedge realize its vision of spending smarter in real time.
BoardingArea

Earn Double Points With Every Stay Through March 2022 With IHG Rewards

You can earn double IHG Rewards points with every stay — whose total spend exceeds $30.00 in United States dollars — at participating hotel and resort properties worldwide between Tuesday, February 1, 2022 and Thursday, March 31, 2022; and no maximum limit is imposed on the total number of points awarded for the duration of the promotion…
BoardingArea

Rearranging My American Express Accounts To Build Bricks Of Cash & Points

It may not be spring yet, no matter how much I wish it was, but it is time to do some early spring cleaning so to speak. A part of this spring cleaning is shifting and moving some things around to ensure I am maximizing American Express for all they are worth. My game plan involves closing accounts, upgrades, taking advantage of referrals and even grabbing some accounts without a welcome offer. This is all in an effort to reach my miles and points resolutions, or goals, for 2022.
Motley Fool

Why It Pays to Get a Credit Card With an Annual Cash Back Reward

A lump sum reward could benefit you more than rewards that trickle in every month. Some credit cards let you cash rewards monthly, while others give out rewards once a year. Annual rewards may help your financial picture more than monthly ones. The great thing about using credit cards is...
CreditCards.com

Cash back credit cards: How do they work?

We look at how cash back credit cards work, offering an overview of flat and tiered earning structures for cash back credit cards and breaking down the three components of cash back – cash back rate, where extra cash can be earned and how rewards are delivered. The content...
Wyoming News

Confirm whether your credit card already has product protection for purchases

Many credit card companies have come up with their own take on extended warranties. As long as you purchase a product with your credit card and the product manufacturer offers a limited warranty, the credit card company will extend the original warranty for an additional length of time. These extra warranties typically last for an additional year, but they often don’t cover big-ticket items like cars, boats, or computers. American Express, Visa, and Mastercard all offer extended warranty benefits, but each card issuer chooses whether to offer them, so you’ll need to check your specific credit card to see if you have this coverage. To take advantage of credit card-sponsored warranties, you usually need to provide your original receipt, credit card statement showing the purchase, and a copy of the manufacturer’s warranty.
US Magazine

Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approvals: 4 Best Online Lenders of 2022

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. One of the worst experiences a person can have is bad credit. Like many Americans, you will probably come to a situation when you need a loan for additional finances, or you can’t make it till the end of the month if there is an unexpected expense emergency. Bad credit can make these situations almost impossible to get through.
