In a report from Famitsu, the publication revealed that Monster Hunter Rise was the best selling Nintendo Switch title in Japan in 2021. The title has sold an estimated 2,350,693 units from its initial release on March 26, 2021 to December 26, 2021. These numbers only includes sales from within Japan and do not account for total worldwide sales, as Monster Hunter Rise surpassed 7.5 million units sold worldwide in October 2021. Additionally, outside of Monster Hunter Rise being the best selling title for the Nintendo Switch in Japan, it was also the most downloaded. [Thanks, Famitsu!]

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO