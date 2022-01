Luke Sital-Singh has returned with "Me & God," a whimsical tale of making acquaintances with the track's title character - otherworldly eccentricities and all - in an effort to feel out what belief looks like on his own terms. Approaching this weighty subject matter with trademark good-natured wit, the new original from Sital-Singh reminds audiences that the London-born, Los Angeles-based songwriter "could make even the bitterest of songs slip down smoothly" (The Guardian). Sital-Singh - who gracefully turned early buzz in a loaded BBC "Sound Of..." class alongside Sam Smith and FKA twigs into reverence as one of folk music's most respected craftsmen, has since shared stages with genre luminaries like Angus and Julia Stone, Martha Wainwright and The Staves...even recently delivering his own TED Talk on songwriting. His opening line - true to form - was an enthusiastic proclamation that "I love a depressing song!" delivered to laughs all around. "Me & God" carries that same amiable spirit in the face of calamity.

