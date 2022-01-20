ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cat Power’s New Album Covers Out Now (Domino)

shorefire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“With a voice of mystery, conviction, ache, and awe, Marshall locates new depths of emotion in obscurities and pop songs alike. In reinterpreting classics, she has furthered her stature as one” - NEW YORKER. "Her voice has never sounded better than it does on Covers; her greatest interpretive...

shorefire.com

Comments / 0

Related
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Please enjoy this cat covering Ozzy. It’s “Cat Sabbath”

I haven’t posted a cat video for a while, so to make up for that, here’s a TikTok video of a cat covering Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” I apologize in advance. Metal musician SadSatan serenades his new bride with this…special song. →. Alan Cross.
PETS
brooklynvegan.com

Spiritualized share “Crazy” from new album (watch the video)

Spiritualized have shared a second single from their anticipated new album, Everything Was Beautiful (preorder on vinyl). "Crazy" is a gorgeous country waltz featuring backing vocals by Nikki Lane and an elevating mix of pedal steel and strings. The video, directed by J Spaceman, was inspired by Andy Warhol's The Kiss. Watch below.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Cat Power - Covers (Album Review)

Cat Power possesses a rare talent: the ability to turn the everyday and ordinary into something extraordinary. It’s something that has been captured by her own original works, through her keen songwriting hand, but it’s particularly apparent in her growing collection of cover records. Embracing a variety of...
Laredo Morning Times

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Del Rey
Person
Cat Power
Person
Iggy Pop
gratefulweb.com

Bonobo’s “Richly Rewarding” new album 'Fragments' out now

Bonobo aka Simon Green has released his highly-anticipated new album Fragments today (Ninja Tune), which features Jamila Woods, Joji, Kadhja Bonet, Jordan Rakei, O’Flynn, and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson. Fragments arrives with tremendous momentum: rave reviews, NPR Music’s New Music Friday program this morning, an interview to air later today on WNYC, coverage from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, The Fader, SPIN, Hypebeast, Zane Lowe, a DJ Mag cover story and more. The release also arrives on the heels of two 2021 GRAMMY Nominations that Green earned in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category last month, making him a five-time GRAMMY nominee.
MUSIC
shorefire.com

Palace Share New Single + Video "Friends Forever"

“If Shoals is anything to go by, Palace will be filling stadiums before too long.” – The Line Of Best Fit. “A spare, appealing blend of minimalist folk and sweeping. "Feels like Palace's first significant work." ★★★★. – MOJO. Ahead of the release of their...
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Elvis Costello, Cat Power, Garcia Peoples & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Elvis Costello, Cat Power, Garcia Peoples, The Lumineers, Jamestown Revival and Broken Social Scene. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Atlanta#Domino#The New Yorker#Vulture#Stereogum#Interview Magazine
xpn.org

Cat Power postpones ‘Covers’ tour till spring

Cat Power is set to release their latest album, Covers, this Friday, featuring frontperson Chan Marshall interpreting a variety of songs by Frank Ocean, Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, and Lana Del Rey. Her tour in support of it, though, is happening a bit later than expected. Originally scheduled to launch...
shorefire.com

Cassandra Jenkins Dives into Vast Smithsonian Folkways Catalog for “People’s Picks” Series

American singer-songwriter Cassandra Jenkins is the latest artist to dive into the legendarily deep and historic Smithsonian Folkways Records catalog for the label’s "People's Picks" series, where notable musicians assemble their own personal playlist, hand-picked from Folkways' musically dizzying 60,000+ song collection. Past "People's Picks" contributors include Jolie Holland,...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Spoon share “Wild” from new album (watch the video)

Spoon have shared a second single from their anticipated new album Lucifer on the Sofa. "Wild" is about as widescreen as Spoon get, with a big arm-waving chorus of "the world, still so wild, come to me." Frontman Britt Daniel told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that "Wild" is "a song...
MUSIC
Vulture

Cat Power’s Best Covers and Biggest Changes, According to Chan Marshall

Something happens during a good Cat Power performance. “The dimension arrives,” explains Chan Marshall, who’s performed under that moniker since the 1990s. “A little tiny portal arrives, and it’s like, Oh, shit, did that just happen? Oh, that felt really good.” It happened last September, when she headlined the side stage at Pitchfork Festival in Chicago. She’d recently finished a stint opening for Alanis Morissette and Garbage solo, armed with just her piano and guitar. But her first show back with a full band since the COVID-19 pandemic felt different. “That night was just, for me, it was one song,” she says. “And it usually takes a month to have a show like that, where maybe we didn’t sound so great, but every single one of us was just thriving, having a great night, and that was a huge gift.” It wasn’t just Marshall and her band — the transcendent feeling carried over to the audience, owing to a loose, intoxicating set list stacked with deep cuts and what’s become a hallmark of her best performances: covers.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
gratefulweb.com

Aoife O'Donovan's "Boldest Music By Far" (NY Times) Out Now

Aoife O’Donovan shares Age Of Apathy (Yep Roc Records), an acclaimed new album produced by GRAMMY-winner Joe Henry (Bonnie Raitt, Rhiannon Giddens). Already the subject of praise from Rolling Stone, NPR Music, No Depression and many more, Age Of Apathy finds the GRAMMY- and Americana Award-winning singer and songwriter composing astute examinations of life, love and existence that, according to The New York Times, are filled with “musical surprises: daring melodic leaps, unexpected chord progressions, [and] subtle rhythmic shifts.” It’s the culmination of O’Donovan’s lifelong dedication to her craft, and an artful articulation of the philosophy behind her work.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Earl Sweatshirt, FKA twigs, Cat Power, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums, mixtapes, and projects from Earl Sweatshirt, FKA twigs, Cat Power, Grace Cummings, and Panoram. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
mixmag.net

Björk's new album will “probably come out this summer”

Björk’s upcoming album will “probably come out in the summer” as she is “finishing it now”. Her 10th album should be dropping sometime after finishing her run of theatrical ‘Comucopia’ concerts in California. The Icelandic artist will also be visiting the UK...
Variety

‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Review: Time Capsule Doc Explores the Early Years of the Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem

There’s a montage early on in Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom” that is bound to give any geriatric millennial pause. The year is 1999. It’s New Year’s Eve in New York City. President Bill Clinton is speaking on television, full of optimism for the new century, while doomsday preppers stock up on ammo in anticipation of the Y2K bug plunging the world into a technological dark age. With the Twin Towers looming peacefully in the background and nary a cell phone in sight, five Manhattanites barely out of their teens are poised to emerge...
shorefire.com

Spell Songs Advocates For Forgotten Wildlife In New Video (Out Now)

Spell Songs is a folk supergroup that celebrates nature’s beauty through song, while encouraging listeners to take action for the environment. Today (1.21), the ensemble shares a new video for their song "Moth," which is featured on the recently released 'Let The Light In' album (12.10). Watch the "Moth"...
upsetmagazine.com

The new issue of Upset, featuring cover stars As It Is, is out now!

The new issue of Upset is out now, featuring cover stars As It Is. We've all been through a lot over the last couple of years - but in the space since their latest album 'The Great Depression', As It Is have been through plenty of their own upheaval. Embracing the emotional rollercoaster, new album 'I Went To Hell And Back' is a triumphant return - a middle finger up to the thought of giving in and a defiant new chapter for one of the UK's most treasured bands. You'll read the full story in this month's edition.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Nothing Compares’ Review: Looking Back at the Beautiful Fury of Sinéad O’Connor

Album covers used to be mythically important — they could etch the image of a musician forever in your mind’s eye. In “Nothing Compares,” Kathryn Ferguson’s incisive and poignant documentary about the life and career of Sinéad O’Connor, we see the image that was chosen in 1987 for the cover of O’Connor’s first album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” made when she was 20 years old and pregnant: an extraordinary photograph of Sinéad in mid-scream. Talk about mythology! That’s how the album was released in Europe, but for us benighted souls in America, the image was deemed to edgy. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy