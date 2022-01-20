Cat Power’s New Album Covers Out Now (Domino)

Something happens during a good Cat Power performance. “The dimension arrives,” explains Chan Marshall, who’s performed under that moniker since the 1990s. “A little tiny portal arrives, and it’s like, Oh, shit, did that just happen? Oh, that felt really good.” It happened last September, when she headlined the side stage at Pitchfork Festival in Chicago. She’d recently finished a stint opening for Alanis Morissette and Garbage solo, armed with just her piano and guitar. But her first show back with a full band since the COVID-19 pandemic felt different. “That night was just, for me, it was one song,” she says. “And it usually takes a month to have a show like that, where maybe we didn’t sound so great, but every single one of us was just thriving, having a great night, and that was a huge gift.” It wasn’t just Marshall and her band — the transcendent feeling carried over to the audience, owing to a loose, intoxicating set list stacked with deep cuts and what’s become a hallmark of her best performances: covers.

