ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

El Paso Locomotive FC tickets go on sale Friday

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9uf4_0drNKhMh00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC announced that fans can begin buying individual game tickets for the upcoming 2022 United Soccer League (USL) Championship season when tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 28 beginning at 10 AM.

El Paso Locomotive FC kicks off its fourth USL Championship season against Sacramento Republic on the road on Mar. 12 broadcast live on ESPN+.

The Locos return to Southwest University Park for the first time since October on Mar. 19 for its 2022 season home opener against New Mexico United.

The 2022 Locomotive season will feature many first-time matches at Southwest University Park as the Sun City will play host to high-quality teams across the USL Championship.

Two-time USL Championship title winners Louisville City FC is set to visit El Paso for the first time in July. Locomotive will also play host to San Diego Loyal SC, Hartford Athletic, New York Red Bulls II, and 2022 expansion club, Monterey Bay.

Season ticket members were able to purchase additional tickets as of Tuesday, Jan. 25. Group leaders could buy tickets as of Wednesday, Jan. 26, and those who have signed up for the Locomotive Ticket waiting list will receive priority purchasing starting Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 AM.

EP Locomotive says more information on how to access priority purchasing will be sent via email.

Fans who would like to secure tickets for the full 2022 season may still lock in their season ticket membership online or by calling or texting 915-235-GOAL.

Additionally, fans can still sign up for the Locomotive ticket waiting list by clicking here.

Tickets can be purchased through this link

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Dozens gather for prayer vigil for Coach Jim Forbes

Editor’s Note: Coach Jim Forbes passed away early Friday, January 21, 2022, from complications from COVID-19 just hours after the community gathered for a prayer vigil. He was 69. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dozens gathered outside Providence Hospital’s east campus on Thursday night in support of Andress boys basketball head coach Jim Forbes, who […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC gets their goalie; Beigl signs for 2022 Season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, El Paso Locomotive FC officials announced that the club had inked Goalkeeper Philipp Beigl for the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. Club officials share that Beigl fills a slot on Locomotive’s goalkeeping roster as the third new face for 2022. “Beigl was a priority for […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

MLS midfielder Eric Calvillo jumps aboard Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC has announced Midfielder Eric Calvillo is set to join the club for the 2022 USL Championship, pending league and federation approval. Calvillo is currently with El Salvador’s Men’s National Team for CONCACAF FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualification and will join El Paso […]
MLS
KVIA

El Paso basketball icon Jim Forbes dies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jim Forbes, one of the Borderland's biggest basketball icons died Friday morning. Forbes was 69. The legendary Andress High School Basketball coach was hospitalized with Covid-19 for a few weeks. "He was the definition of a legend, a selfless leader. Coach would give you the...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
New York State
KTSM

Locomotive FC unveils 2022 USL Championship schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC, in tandem with the USL Championship, unveiled its full 2022 regular season schedule on Wednesday. The 34-game slate features 17 home matches, 17 matches on the road, beginning on March 12 and concluding October 8. Locomotive will play 12 of its home games on Saturdays and […]
MLS
KTSM

Locomotive FC announces 2022 Preseason Schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday afternoon, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced their full preseason schedule, unveiling a series of matches to be played in El Paso and on the road against high-quality competition in both Major League Soccer and the USL Championship. El Paso Locomotive is to play 11 matches beginning on […]
MLS
KTSM

Locomotive FC welcomes defender Nick Hinds to 2022 crew

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC announced that the club has signed Defender Nick Hinds for the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. “Nick Hinds is a player who I have worked with previously in Seattle,” said El Paso Locomotive Head Coach and Technical Director, John Hutchinson. “He is a […]
MLS
KTSM

Longtime sports columnist, El Paso icon Ray Sanchez passes away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pillar of sports reporting and commentary in the Borderland, Ray Sanchez died Wednesday at the age of 94. The announcement of Sanchez’s passing was made by his son Vic via Ray’s Facebook Page, triggering an immediate outpouring of condolences for his family. He loved many things during his life, […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso Locomotive Fc#Locomotive#United Soccer League#Espn#New Mexico United#Locos#Louisville City Fc#San Diego Loyal Sc#Hartford Athletic#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc
KTSM

El Paso Chihuahuas announce 2022 manager, coaching staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Former Major League Baseball (MLB) infielder Jared Sandberg has been named the new manager of the El Paso Chihuahuas, as team officials with Chihuahuas and San Diego Padres announced Tuesday. Sandberg becomes the sixth manager in Chihuahuas history. “Jared [Sandberg’s] background and experience as a Major League player and coach […]
MLB
CBS Boston

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying Matches

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Locomotive FC inks English Defender Harry Brockbank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Former Bolton Wanderers team captain Harry Brockbank has signed with El Paso Locomotive FC, club officials announced Friday, pending league and federation approval. A Bolton, England native, Brockbank began his youth career in 2005 in the Bolton Wanderers Academy where he learned to play, eventually helping the U-23 team to a Professional Development […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pepi makes first start for FC Augsburg, nearly scores in 1-1 draw

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Borderland native Ricardo Pepi made his first Bundesliga start on Sunday in a 1-1 FC Augsburg draw vs. Eintracht Frankfurt. Pepi had four different opportunities to score his first goal since joining Augsburg earlier this month. The 19-year-old actually put home a goal in the 33rd minute, but a foul […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso Parks and Recreation Hosts El Paso Senior Games

The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has opened the registration period for the 2022 El Paso Senior Games that will run from February 26 to May 14. Entering its 39th season, the El Paso Senior Games are held every spring to promote health, physical activity, and sportsmanship for adults 50 years of age and older. The games offer participants a chance to compete in a variety of sporting events on an individual and team basis ranging from basketball, swimming, cycling, volleyball, track and field, and more.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy