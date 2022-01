As was the case in the last offseason, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster faces an uncertain future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even as he garnered interest from teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith-Schuster wound up staying put with the Steelers on a one-year, $8 million deal. Overall, his season did not go as planned, as he suffered a shoulder injury in the Steelers’ home win over the Denver Broncos that sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season. He did make his return to action in the AFC Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he hauled in five receptions for 26 receiving yards.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO