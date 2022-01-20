ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WATCH: Biden slams 'stupid question' after reporter asks about Putin

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden got snappy Thursday after a reporter asked him about Russia threatening to invade Ukraine.

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich shouted a question to Biden as reporters were leaving the South Court Auditorium where the president was meeting with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, according to White House press pool reports.

“Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?” Heinrich asked.

The president's response, captured by audio engineers, was: “What a stupid question.”

INSIDE BIDEN'S LONG AND WINDING PRESS CONFERENCE

Heinrich shared a tweet defending her from Brett Bruen, who, according to the Washington Post , served in former President Barack Obama’s White House as director of global engagement and is now a critic of Biden’s foreign policy.

"It isn't a stupid question. It's a really important one. We continue to allow Putin to set the terms, timeline, & trajectory of this crisis. It's time we stop being so reactive & start creating some of our own conditions," Bruen said in the tweet .

RealClearPoltics's Philip Wegmann, formerly of the Washington Examiner , noted, "Biden has been prickly lately." During a rare press conference on Wednesday, Biden snapped at Wegmann after asking the president about his recent controversial speech on voting rights.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The White House scrambled to clean up after Biden made a statement during the press conference suggesting a "minor incursion" by Russia into Ukraine would prompt a less serious U.S. response.

“President Biden has been clear with the Russian president: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that’s a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our allies,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki later said .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Voting Rights#Fox News White House#Council Of Advisors#Science And Technology#The Washington Post#The Washington Examiner#The White House#Russian#Ukrainian
Washington Examiner

'What a stupid question': Quotes of the Week

To say President Joe Biden “celebrated” one year in office this week would be a mistake. One “minor” slip during a rambling, two-hour press conference on Wednesday resulted in the White House going on a 24-hour cleanup tour explaining the United States will respond to any incursion by Russia into Ukraine.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy