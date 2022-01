Between "Eat It," "WAP," and now "Lick," Megan Thee Stallion has made it clear what she wants. The Houston rapper joined forces with Jamaican singer Shenseea for their new single "Lick" and accompanied the release with a music video on Friday. Shenseea's lyrics like "Put your back in it, just a little more" and "Boy, when your mouth full, don't talk," are among the more subtle. Megan's verses have a bunch of innuendos such as "Suck it like a crab leg, I'm crackin' it" and "He ate it quick then call me fast food." I'm here for women being bold in songwriting. The rest of the lyrics. . . I'll let you hear that for yourself.

