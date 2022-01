CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools students are set to return to class Wednesday — and there’s no vaccine mandate in the works for now, the city’s top doctor said. The district reached a deal Monday night with the Chicago Teachers Union that would see in-person learning return Wednesday. The union’s rank-and-file members need to approve it Tuesday, but, under the deal, teachers will be able to encourage parents to sign their children up for COVID-19 testing, and CPS and the CTU have agreed on metrics for when a classroom or school should switch to remote learning.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO