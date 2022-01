The bill is widely regarded as one of several measure advancing 'culture wars' this Session. A bill giving parents more information about their children’s school experience and installing more strict regulation of LGBTQ instruction for younger students received its first committee nod Thursday. The meeting featured strenuous objections from those who worry it will make teachers fearful of some topics and chill schoolhouse conversations, especially those regarding LGBTQ issues.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO