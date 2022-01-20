ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin sees record number of home sales in 2021 despite increasing prices

By Claire Shoop
Community Impact Austin
 2 days ago
More residential homes sold in the city of Austin in 2021 than in any other year, according to a Jan. 18 press release from the Austin Board of Realtors. In total, 13,351 homes were sold in Austin in 2021, a 4.6% year-over-year increase, ABoR’s 2021 year-end report shows. This outpaced Travis...

The Independent

With inventory low and rates rising, home sales fall

Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as mortgage rates ticked higher and would-be buyers struggled to find properties with the number of properties on the market at record-lows. Existing home sales fell 4.6% last month from November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 6.2 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Even with the decline, December's figures closed out a healthy year for home sales. Annual sales reached 6.1 million homes last year, the Realtors said, up 8.5% from 2020 and the most since 2006, the height...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

US existing home sales end banner year with slump

The US real estate market last year saw the most existing homes sold in 15 years, even as sales slumped in the final month of 2021, according to industry data released Thursday. With low borrowing rates spurring homebuyers, 6.12 million pre-owned homes were sold last year, the most since 2006 and 8.5 percent more than in 2020, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said. But it hasn't been smooth sailing for the property market, which plays a major role in the US economy. High demand has pushed prices higher, while shortages of key materials and workers exacerbated the shortage of homes for sale.
REAL ESTATE
mortgageorb.com

Existing-Home Sales Increased 8.5 Percent for 2021

Existing-home sales declined in December, snapping a streak of three straight months of gains, according to the National Association of Realtors. Each of the four major U.S. regions witnessed sales fall in December from both a month-over-month and a year-over-year basis. Despite the drop, overall sales for 2021 increased 8.5%.
REAL ESTATE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

2021 Existing Home Sales Set Post Crash Record Despite December Slide

Existing home sales dropped in December, snapping a three-month streak of increases. The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) said the month’s sales of pre-owned single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and cooperative apartments fell 4.6 percent from November’s 6.460 million-unit pace to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.18 million in December. From a year-over-year perspective, sales were down 7.1 percent from 6.65 million in December 2020.
REAL ESTATE
Community Impact Austin

DATA: Here is how the Cedar Park-Leander real estate market changed in 2021

During 2021, the real estate market in Cedar Park and Leander saw record-high home prices and low inventories. Across the Austin metro area, 41,316 homes were sold—a 2.5% increase from 2020 and a record for the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan statistical area, according to Austin Board of Realtors' December data report. The median price reached $450,000, and the months of housing inventory ended with 0.6 months, according to ABoR.
LEANDER, TX
Austonia

Surprise, surprise: Austin sees record-breaking real estate year in 2021

After months of record-setting periods for Austin real estate, the Austin Board of Realtors announced Tuesday that the metro's housing market accounted for over $23 billion of economic activity in 2021, making it the biggest year yet for both home sales and median home prices in the metro.The Austin-Round Rock MSA saw 41,316 homes sold in 2021, 2.5% more than a record-setting 2020. Median home prices skyrocketed as well, rising 30.8% from 2020 to $450,000. The housing market also saw unprecedented impact on Austin's economy, with sales dollar volume jumping to over $23.38 billion, and more homes hit the market...
AUSTIN, TX
moneytalksnews.com

15 Counties With the Largest Home Price Increases in 2021

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Inspection Support Network. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes to the economy, and one of the most profound impacts has been on the residential real estate market in the U.S. For more than a year and a half, an unusual combination of...
REAL ESTATE
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston sets new records for single-family home sales and average price in 2021

The Houston area set annual records for single-family home sales, average sale price, and total sales dollar volume in 2021, the Houston Association of REALTORS announced Wednesday. All told, 106,229 single-family homes sold in the Houston area last year, a 10.3% increase from the previous record of 96,271 in 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

