TSM reveals roster for 2022 VCT season

Pokemon Unite has announced its next roster addition. Trevenant, a Grass/Ghost-type Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon X and Y, will be added to the game on January 20th. Few details were revealed about the new roster addition, although we do know that it will be a Defender. A preview trailer (viewable below) shows Trevenant stunning and pushing Pokemon, so it seems its ability will be tied to harrying attackers and leaving them vulnerable to attacks by teammates. Trevenant will be the first Pokemon added to the game in 2022. You can check out the full preview for Trevenant below:
