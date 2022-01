Neko Ghost, Jump! shows you what you can get when you blend together new and old, with this platformer having both a 2D and 3D mixture of gameplay in each level. This is no gimmick either. Levels are designed around needing both 2D and 3D viewpoints, with some areas only being accessible with one viewpoint. Not only that, you also have physical and ghost forms to switch between to solve puzzles and combat enemies too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO