Great Falls Public Schools will be closed for a week and will be switching over to remote learning due to a surge of COVID-19 cases, the district announced Monday. According to the GFPS, the number of infected students and staff has greatly increased over the weekend. Currently, more than 125 staff are “out on COVID related illness” and the total number of students and staff with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases was 185. ...

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO