John McWhorter Talks About His New Book, 'Woke Racism'

Patricia Lockwood’s genre-defying novel addresses the complexities of being extremely online through humor, wit, and meandering prose. In her debut novel “No One Is Talking About This,” poet and memoirist Patricia Lockwood refers to the internet and all its various iterations as “the portal” — a morally-destitute landscape in which individual consciousness is replaced with collective thinking. Lockwood’s portal is emblematic of the culture created by social media and our insistence on digital connection. The novel’s unnamed narrator is deeply immersed in the portal, using it as a medium to navigate looming existential threats of loneliness, climate change, and the pernicious rise of a political leader nicknamed “the dictator.” The interconnectedness of the portal belies its disastrous implications on real-life human connection: when the narrator is faced with personal tragedy, she struggles to reconcile her online persona with her proximity to trauma. Deeply existential, Lockwood’s novel interrogates modern existence and our overreliance on social media platforms.

